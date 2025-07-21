Cory Booker Electrifies Crowd at Democratic Women of Santa Barbara Fundraiser

Senator Cory Booker electrified Sunday’s Democratic Women of Santa Barbara fundraiser with a passionate speech that highlighted the power of taking action without sacrificing our moral compass as a nation.

“What we need to bring to this moment is greater moral imagination that doesn’t leave us in these binary choices to be good or bad, fighting in a way that demeans and degrades their character and ours,” Booker advised the enthusiastic crowd of around 250.

Booker, a U.S. senator from New Jersey, is running for reelection in 2026, aiming to retain the seat he has held since 2013. A former candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, Booker is already being mentioned as a likely contender for 2028. Known for his unwavering moral clarity and vocal opposition to Donald Trump’s authoritarian rhetoric and far-right agenda, Booker has remained a visible figure in national politics. In April, he drew attention with a 25-hour-and-5-minute speech on the Senate floor — breaking segregationist Strom Thurmond’s 1957 record.

Former state senator Hannah-Beth Jackson introduced Senator Cory Booker at Sunday’s event. | Credit: Will Adams

The organization’s 55th annual benefit luncheon, “We the People,” was held in the courtyard of the Santa Barbara Club. It began with a moment of reflection from President Suzanne Cohen, who called attention to recent immigration raids and encouraged attendees to gather strength for the work ahead. Senator Booker was introduced by former state senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and took to the stage with warmth and humility, sharing personal stories and urging the audience to rise to the moment with integrity.

Senator Cory Booker delivered a passionate speech at the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara’s fundraiser at the Santa Barbara Club on Sunday, July 20. | Credit: Will Adams

“The question is, how can I be used as an agent provocateur?” Booker asked. “How can I call to the conscience of a country? How can I comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable? How can I be an agent of love in a time of increasing hate? How can I be an agent of unity when people are trying to divide us against each other? […] I know there’s anger. Anger is a constructive emotion when channeled. I know there are people who say, ‘Fight, fight, fight!’ I want to fight, fight, fight, but how we fight — how we show up — is important.”

Founded in 1970 by Betty Stephens, the Democratic Women of Santa Barbara was built on a vision of empowering women politically at the local level. Stephens aimed to create a powerful, community-based force to promote Democratic values, support candidates, and champion women’s rights. Today, the group has grown from 35 members to more than 300 and has become a leading voice for the Democratic Party in Santa Barbara County. In recent years, the organization has expanded its outreach with public events like its Social Lab and widened its focus to include state and national elections.

With remarkable compassion and a fighting spirit, Second Vice-President and Event Chair Claudette Roehrig has been a key force in the development of the organization and the planning of this fundraiser. The event drew an energized crowd of elected officials, community leaders, and grassroots activists, gathering to support the organization’s mission of endorsing Democratic candidates and mobilizing voters across the county.

For Roehrig, selecting Senator Booker as keynote speaker was an easy decision.

“His moral character, his integrity, his dedication and devotion to doing the right thing … he focuses on love and community,” Roehrig said. “That’s a big piece of how he operates as a senator. He’s one of the top orators of our time. When you hear him speak in person, he’s authentic. You can’t fake authenticity.”

When asked what continues to drive her, Roehrig was clear: “I can’t be a bystander, that’s not how I was brought up. I can’t stand by and watch people being treated unjustly. I believe in democracy.” These words, like Booker’s, serve as a reminder: democracy isn’t something we inherit. It’s something we build, together.