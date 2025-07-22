New Climbing Gym Coming to Santa Barbara

Route-setters create the vertical pathways for climbers to navigate and enjoy | Credit: Courtesy The Pad Climbing

A new indoor climbing gym is coming very soon to Santa Barbara. Just like the act of climbing itself, the process has been daunting. Finding a space in Santa Barbara that can accommodate a tall ceiling and various rock walls was a difficult task, but the team at The Pad Climbing pulled it off.

Their new digs in the Magnolia Shopping Center were close to 10 years in the making, two and a half of which were spent building their state-of-the-art facility. After dealing with issues such as surprise asbestos, they are now slated to open in mid-August. The main gym will join their 24-hour training facility located across the parking lot, called the BoardRoom, which opened in 2023 and offers 1,000 square feet of training walls.

“One of the most challenging and time-consuming things was raising the roof of the facility to accommodate our taller rock walls,” said Emilia Gildemeister, The Pad’s West Coast Regional Director.

According to Yishai Horowitz, cofounder of The Pad and current Business Development Director, the permitting process was “long, complex, and expensive,” especially compared to their earlier experience in San Luis Obispo, where he described the regulations as “much less intensive.”

The Pad started with a small, co-op bouldering gym in a self-storage unit in San Luis Obispo in 2002. Horowitz and Kristin Horowitz, his now-wife and The Pad CEO, grew the operation from its humble beginnings, to now boasting multiple locations, including S.L.O., New York, and its up-and-coming spots in Santa Barbara and Las Vegas. Horowitz’s family has roots in Santa Barbara, which inspired her to open a gym in the city, she said.

“Between limited suitable spaces, rising construction costs, and the challenges of the pandemic, it sometimes felt like a dream we’d never see come true,” she said. “But Santa Barbara has always had our heart — my family ties here run deep, and I couldn’t be prouder to finally bring The Pad to this city.”

The facility will feature a 45-foot roof-lift and “modern Spanish Colonial design accents” to fit in with Santa Barbara’s architectural style, Gildemeister explained. It will accommodate two stories and 5,000 square feet of bouldering walls, 9,500 square feet of rope climbing, and a kids’ zone.

Other amenities will include speed climbing walls, a yoga and multipurpose room, free rental equipment and beginner classes, a lounge and coworking space, free coffee and Wi-Fi, showers, and more. It will also have 24/7 access for members — a rare commodity for climbers.

Memberships will start at approximately $107, with discounts for medical workers, students, and community programs to increase accessibility, Gildemeister said.

Jahmai Cabrera, a climber in Santa Barbara, said he’s been waiting for The Pad’s opening since first hearing about it a couple of years ago. “It’s finally opening?” he asked in surprise. “I’m excited to check it out.”

“This will be so much more than a gym,” said Horowitz. “We see it as a community hub — one that fosters connection, adventure, and personal growth. We can’t wait for Santa Barbara to climb with us.”

Santa Barbara’s current offering is the Santa Barbara Rock Gym (SBRG), which opened in 2012 and has been home to loyal climbers ever since. On its busiest nights, its floor pads are covered in chalk and friendly people eager for a turn on the walls, which morph with creative new routes every week. But business has been dropping, said founder Will Russ.

“Oh, this is a big can of worms…,” Russ said in an email. To say the least, he is not eager to have a new gym in town. “I am extremely worried how this will impact the future of SBRG.” Santa Barbara is small, he said, and “cannot support two gyms.” He argues that “there just aren’t enough people.”

Gildemeister told the Independent that The Pad’s team thinks “it’s time for another facility,” and that “the love for climbing is growing,” so there will be enough room in town for both gyms. “We’re excited to increase the offering for people,” she said.