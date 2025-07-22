News
Science & Tech

Santa Barbara Power Outage Delays NASA’s TRACERS Rocket Launch

Tuesday’s SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Scrubbed Seconds Before Takeoff; New Launch Scheduled for Wednesday

By
Tue Jul 22, 2025 | 7:37pm
A SpaceX rocket launched for NASA’s TRACERS mission was aborted Tuesday due to “airspace concerns.” | Credit: Courtesy SpaceX

The planned launch of NASA’s TRACERS mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base was scrubbed Tuesday morning just 45 seconds before liftoff due to Federal Aviation Administration airspace concerns. SpaceX cited a “no-go condition” triggered by the FAA, which was later attributed to a power outage that affected air traffic communications across the region.

According to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration, a regional power failure in Santa Barbara disrupted telecommunications at the Los Angeles Air Route Traffic Control Center, which manages Pacific Ocean airspace. As a precaution, the FAA postponed the launch to ensure air traffic safety.

The new launch time for the Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS) mission, which will study how solar wind interacts with Earth’s magnetosphere, is now set for Wednesday, July 23, at 11:13 a.m. PDT, with a 57-minute window.

Wed Jul 23, 2025 | 09:34am
https://www.independent.com/2025/07/22/santa-barbara-power-outage-delays-nasas-tracers-rocket-launch/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.