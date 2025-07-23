Missing Elderly Isla Vista Woman Found Deceased in Goleta Slough

The search for Sonia Lang Crestfield, the 85-year-old Friendship Manor resident last seen in Isla Vista on July 11, came to a tragic end Tuesday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Crestfield was found deceased around 11:11 a.m. in the Goleta Slough area. She had been reported missing on July 14, and a Silver Alert had been issued due to her at-risk status and known history of dementia.

Detectives say her death does not appear suspicious. The official cause and manner of death are pending further investigation.

Crestfield was last seen near 6647 El Colegio Road in Isla Vista, walking with a blue walker and wearing a black sweater and dark jeans. The Sheriff’s Office had asked for the public’s help in locating her last week.

As of this writing, Friendship Manor has not responded to requests for comment.