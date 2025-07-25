Santa Barbara School Supply Drive Returns for Sixth Year

What started as a grassroots act of care in 2020 has grown into a major community effort to support Santa Barbara students and families. Now in its sixth year, the Santa Barbara School Supply Drive is gearing up once again — aiming to raise $5,000 to distribute free backpacks and school supplies ahead of the new school year.

The giveaway will take place on Saturday, August 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ortega Park. In addition to backpacks, the event will include art activities, resource tables, and a special appearance by the “Barrio Bus,” a mobile art space created by the Turning Wheel Project based in San Diego.

Organizer Valerie Jaimes, who grew up on the Eastside and graduated from Santa Barbara High School, said the idea was born from a desire to close the resource gap she saw among her peers.

“I believe all students should have access to resources for their education, and I recognize that this isn’t the case for many youth in S.B.,” she said. “This drive is a mutual-aid, grassroots effort to uplift the youth, show up for our working-class families, and be in community with other organizations doing incredible work.”

Over the past five years, the S.B. School Supply Drive has raised a total of $17,806 and distributed 1,445 fully stocked backpacks.

Supplies are provided free of charge to local students.

Last year’s school supply drive | Credit: Valerie Jaimes

Donations can be made via GoFundMe at gofund.me/ae939bef, or through Venmo @SBSchoolSupplyDrive. Those who wish to donate physical supplies can drop them off at two locations: Isla Vista Co-Op (1533 State St.) and The Space (15 E. De La Guerra St.) on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Requested supplies include backpacks, notebooks, pens, folders, mechanical pencils, highlighters, crayons, and more.

The drive is also recruiting student volunteers. “We are aiming to empower students to volunteer and help this effort come together,” said Jaimes. Interested volunteers can reach out via Instagram @v.enelvarrio or by emailing valerie.jaimes39@gmail.com.

“This drive is meant to show our community the power we have when we come together as a collective,” Jaimes said.

All proceeds go directly toward purchasing backpacks and supplies for local youth. As the 2025/26 school year approaches, organizers say the need remains high — and the community’s role is essential.

“Let’s continue to show up for our community,” said Jaimes.