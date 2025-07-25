Stella is a 2-year-old female fawn American Bulldog, weighing approximately 58 pounds, and is available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Stella is described by staff as confident, lovable, with a big personality and an even bigger heart. She does well in her kennel, where she’s calm and respectful. She appears to be comfortable around most dogs, but does not do well with cats. Stella is well-behaved and easygoing. Adoption fees include her spay, microchipping, vaccinations, flea treatment, and a health and wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, even those too young to adopt, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioralneeds of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at http://www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at http://www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.