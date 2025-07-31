Semi-Truck Overturns on Highway 101 Near Nojoqui Summit

A semi-truck rollover early this Thursday morning has caused partial lane closures and a diesel spill on northbound Highway 101 near the Nojoqui Summit south of Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 6:38 a.m., when a Peterbilt truck and unloaded bottom-dump trailer veered off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and overturned onto its right side. The vehicle blocked the number two lane and slid partially down an embankment.

The solo male driver extricated himself and was transported with minor injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to Captain Scott Safechuck, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The truck’s right-side gas tank was punctured in the crash, releasing diesel fuel onto the road and into a nearby water culvert. Fire crews and Caltrans quickly contained the spill, while CHP called in a heavy-wrecker for recovery operations.

One northbound lane remains closed as of 1:30 p.m., with reopening expected “at least after 3 p.m.,” according to CHP Officer Arshdeep Dhanda. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Buellton CHP office at (805) 691-6160.