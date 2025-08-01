Hundreds of Horses, Thousands of Spectators at This Year’s Fiesta Historical Parade

Trailered in from across the region, horses upon horses punctuated by musical groups and a few dancers filled Santa Barbara’s Cabrillo Boulevard Friday afternoon in the annual Fiesta Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico). Though this year’s parade attracted fewer crowds than last year’s, thousands of spectators still turned out to see the riders put on a show, which they did, especially the Charro groups with dancing horses and lasso swinging.

Bands and floats filled with dancers got the crowd singing along to classics like “Cielito Lindo” and “Como La Flor” by Selena, and got people swaying with salsa rhythms like “Un Verano en Nueva York”.

Fritz Olenberger, Old Spanish Days’ 2025 El Presidente, rode with his family in the first carriage of the Historical Parade on August 1. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Charro groups put on a show with dancing horses and lasso swinging at Friday’s Historical Parade.

Santa Barbara City Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez at Friday’s Historical Parade | Credit: Elaine Sanders

Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse rode in a carriage with Junior Spirit of Fiesta Victoria Placsencia. | Credit: Elaine Sanders

The first carriage of the parade carried El Presidente Fritz Olenberger; his wife, Gretchen; and Olenberger’s sister and her husband, who made their way here from Nebraska. Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse rode in a carriage with Junior Spirit of Fiesta Victoria Plascencia, while other members of local government, including City Councilmember Oscar Gutierrez and County Supervisor Roy Lee, made carriage appearances, as well.

It was a merry time for all; cascarones were cracked on heads and confetti was thrown while stunning stallions danced down Cabrillo.

[Click to enlarge]: The Fiesta Historical Parade (El Desfile Histórico) on August 1, 2025 | Credit: Elaine Sanders