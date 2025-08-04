The Sando Truck Is Now in Goleta

The Sando Truck, Santa Barbara’s beloved Japanese katsu-sando food truck, has relocated to Goleta after a successful run in the Funk Zone. The Sando Truck is now ready to plant firmer roots by offering guests a relaxed setting focused on great quality food and community.

The new Goleta location features shaded picnic tables, casual outdoor seating, and an overall welcoming atmosphere for families, students, and anyone craving Japanese katsu-sandos.

Katsu Sandwich | Photo: Courtesy

“We’ve loved being part of the Funk Zone, but we always envisioned a space where people could stay, eat, and relax,” said Nick Gillio, founder of The Sando Truck. “This move to Goleta lets us create that experience — one centered around the food and the people who love it.”

The Sando Truck is now located in Storke Plaza in the Target parking lot at 260 Storke Rd. in Goleta. The new setup will ease pick-up for to-go orders, have improved catering options, and also has ample parking for customers.

Gillio has stayed true to the origins of the sandwich, preparing it the same way it is made in Japan, as to keep the recipe traditional. Having visited Japan several times in his life, he was introduced to the katsu sandwich on one of his trips, and realized that there was no product of its kind in Santa Barbara. He was therefore determined to bring the beloved Japanese snack convenience to his hometown.

Despite the move, the sandos aren’t going anywhere. The original recipe with traditionally sourced shokupan and house-made panko will remain the same, prepared in the way they are typically enjoyed, along with vegetarian favorites like the Emi Potato Salad Sando and seasonal specials.

The Sando Truck is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information and the complete menu, see thesandotruck.com.



