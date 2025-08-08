Twila

Twila is a stunning blue-eyed German Shepherd/Husky mix spayed female, about 50 lbs. and one year and ten months old. When Twila first came to us the phrase “raised by wolves” seemed to describe her best. She was a sweet, bouncy puppy, but seemed like she had never been taught any commands we usually want dogs to know. Thanks to some consistent attention by staff and volunteers, this beautiful girl can walk on a leash, go on day trips, get in cars, sit on command. This girl is smart and can learn anything you take them time to teach her. Twila also loves romping around with her dog friends and chasing balls! Please call or email to set up a meet with her – sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com or 805-681-5285.

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Twila and other dogs for adoption. To view more dogs for adoption, go to http://www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homesand advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behaviorenrichment, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.

Thelma and Louise

Thelma and Louise are sisters that gave birth just a week apart but they have taken care of each others litter. So I have mother and aunt, aunt and mother, brothers, sisters and cousins!

They are loving, super friendly, love to be pet, wrap around your neck beautiful cats that are only about a year old. And yes, they are inseparable.

I have said it many times, but I hope someone gets the message here: MOMS NEED HOMES, TOO!

(one of their kittens named Raven is also still available). I promise if you meet them you will see what I mean about these two…let’s make it happen! Call for an adoption appointment: Jeffyne (805)452-4185