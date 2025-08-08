Two Tasty Events with Australian Chef and Author Tony Tan in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

Award-winning chef and author Tony Tan is making his way from down under to Santa Barbara, where he will be collaborating with Chef Cristian at Loquita on Monday, August 11, and presenting a delicious patio and pastry case pop-up at Helena Avenue Bakery on Tuesday, August 12.

Whether one date or both, each event promises to be memorable, as Tan will be on hand to meet guests, as well as sell and sign books.

Tony Tan’s latest book, ‘Tony Tan’s Asian Cooking Class’ | Photo: Courtesy

Acclaimed chef and author are just some of the titles and accolades that Tony Tan has amassed throughout his career. He brings a refined and diverse approach to cooking. Born in Malaysia and based in Australia, Tan has trained at prestigious culinary institutions including La Varenne in France and Leith’s in London. Tan’s passions have led him to open cuisine-bending restaurants across Australia, as well as led immersive culinary tours across Asia and Europe. His books include the award-winning Hong Kong Food City and Tony Tan’s Asian Cooking Class, which he will be promoting during his two special events in Santa Barbara.

The first event will feature a pop-up menu of Chef Tan’s specialties at Loquita on Monday. Between 5 and 9 p.m., Loquita will serve Tan’s à la carte offerings of Squid Ink Potstickers, Lemon Grass Tofu Pintxo, as well as Pandan Chiffon Cake. Reservations are recommended via RESY.

The following day, Tuesday, August 12, from noon to 4 p.m., Chef Tan is setting up his grills in the Helena Avenue Bakery courtyard, with the mouthwatering dishes of nyonya pork satay (tender, smoky, with spices that’ll transport you straight to Malaysia), grilled eggplant with chili jam (silky eggplant meets sweet heat), and Isaan-style grilled chicken wings (Thai-inspired wings that are about to become your new obsession).

Also available on Tuesday only — while supplies last — is a special selection of Chef Tan’s incredible pastries, including his buttery walnut cookies, delicate almond cookies, silky egg tarts, and his absolutely divine char siu sou (think flaky pastry wrapped around sweet BBQ pork).

In addition, this is hard to resist: if you buy a signed copy of Tony Tan’s Asian Cooking Class, you’ll get complimentary bites from the grill.

For more information about the Helena Avenue Bakery pop-up at 131 Anacapa Street, click here. And for reservations to the Loquita evening, at 202 State Street, click here.