Out of This World Fundraiser Returns to the Santa Barbara Zoo

Zoofari Ball: Out of this World — the Santa Barbara Zoo’s signature fundraiser — roars its way back on Saturday, August 23. This year’s theme centers on space and the cosmos, and guests are encouraged to dress inspired by the galaxy, “from space cadet casual or futuristic vogue, to starlight chic or extraterrestrial avant-garde.”

The purpose of this event supports the zoo’s mission to “preserve, conserve, and enhance the natural world and its living treasures.” All proceeds will support the zoo in its ongoing work in “animal care, wildlife conservation, and education — ensuring a future where both people and animals thrive.”

The evening promises to be full of “entertainment, wonder, and wild fun.” There will be a silent auction, live music (a deejay and then a live band), food, and drinks. Celestial libations will flow freely while Events by Rincon returns to serve up a feast for the stars, according to the organizers.

The Santa Barbara Zoo’s Zoofari Ball returns on August 23. | Photo: Courtesy

One of the highlights of the evening is the zoo’s summer travel raffle. This year’s prize is a “Glamping Under the Stars” experience in which the winner will stay for five nights in a “luxury, safari-style tent of the winner’s choice from America’s most breathtaking national parks.” Only 200 tickets will be sold at $100 each, and the package is valued at $4,000.

