Tony Award Winner Lauren Patten Performs at the Rubicon Theatre

Lauren Patten’s career includes Grammy Award and Tony Award wins for her powerhouse vocals and passionate portrayal of Jo in Jagged Little Pill, Broadway’s interpretation of Alanis Morisette’s musical catalog. Patten’s credits also include Fun Home on Broadway and Deaf West’s celebrated production of Spring Awakening, but her early career placed her center stage at Ventura’s Rubicon Theater. Patten returns to the Rubicon stage on August 24th for an intimate, one-night-only concert featuring a curated setlist of music with personal and professional significance.

Lauren Patten at Sony Hall | Photo: Courtesy

Patten began acting professionally as a child in Chicago before making her way to the west coast. “My first production at Rubicon, The Diary of Anne Frank, was a huge turning point for me,” says Patten. “Sharing that story with audiences every night showed me how impactful theater is, how it builds our empathy and sense of community. After that production, I knew that this was what I wanted to do with my life. Rubicon became my artistic home and the springboard to my career in theater.”

The upcoming concert features songs from a variety of genres. Expect favorites from rock, pop, and folk, selections from the traditional American Songbook, and performances of her favorite Broadway moments.

“Concerts are different than performing in a musical,” she says, “because I’m not playing a character or telling a narrative story. It’s just me with the audience, sharing the music and the artists that I love. It’s vulnerable in a different way, because there is nothing to hide behind. It’s a pure evening of sharing the power of music and giving you a little piece of my heart through it.” Tickets for the August 24 concert and the optional VIP experience (which includes a meet-and-greet with Patten) are available here.