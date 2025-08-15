Russet

This bright-eyed male guinea-pig is a smooth-coated American breed with fun black and “russet” colored hair. However, he was not named Russet for his coat color, but because he is a sweet potato of a piggie! This boy handles life in the shelter with grace and good-nature, but he would be ever so much happier with a home and loving family of his own. He is confident that he will meet his adopter soon!

Mr. Davison





This young male is a mix of hotot and rhinelander and was found as a stray with another rabbit who we named Harley. He may look like a tough biker bun, but Mr. Davison is actually very sweet and easy-going. He absolutely loves to run, explore, and frolic and also loves attention, affection and good things to eat! Come meet him, adopt him and he will return all the love you care to give him!

Come meet Russet, Mr Davison and many other sweet furries at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m.and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Ivy

She won’t be the first to rush into your arms. She might hang back a little, watching the world with those impossibly blue eyes, waiting to see if you’re the kind of person who moves gently. But if you are, if you speak in quiet tones, let her come to you, and laugh when she does her goofy little zoomies, you just might be everything she’s been hoping for.

Ivy is a one-year-old Husky mix at our Santa Barbara Campus. She’s sweet, curious, and still figuring out how to be brave. She has lived with other dogs before and seems to enjoy their company. She would thrive in a calm home with older kids, a safe yard, and someone patient enough to let her grow at her own pace.

She’s not asking for fireworks. Just someone steady. Someone kind. Someone who sees her.

Come meet Ivy at our Santa Barbara Campus. We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day except Wednesday.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.