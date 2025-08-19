Ospi Montecito Owner Addresses ‘Tragic Death’ at Restaurant

[Updated: Tue., Aug. 19, 2025, 12:15pm]

Jackson Kalb, the owner of Ospi Montecito, spoke with the Independent in a candid interview about the death of a man who was working for a third-party cleaning service at the restaurant early Monday morning.

While Kalb could not provide specific details about the incident — out of respect for the family of the man who died — he addressed the backlash about the decision to reopen the restaurant after all proper authorities cleared the restaurant for business, and he refuted any claims that employees were pressured to work their shifts.

“First and most importantly, our number one priority is and always has been our employees,” Kalb said. “The additional priority for this specific circumstance is caring for the individual’s family, if we can do so in any capacity.

“The person in question was not, and has never been, employed by us, and they were not a dishwasher,” Kalb continued. “They were contracted by a third party as an overnight porter, and passed suddenly, unexpectedly, and very tragically in the middle of the night while they were alone in the building. That being said, we are trying our best to treat them with the same care we would have if that person had worked directly for us.”

Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) representatives confirmed that officers responded to reports of an “unconscious male” at Ospi Montecito at 5:17 a.m. on Monday. When first responders arrived on scene, they attempted to provide medical aid before the man “succumbed to the medical emergency and passed away,” according to an update provided by police Monday evening.

The initial investigation was handled by SBPD, which found “no obvious signs of foul play.” Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office then responded to conduct a coroner’s investigation, and as of Tuesday, the Coroner’s Office is still investigating the cause of death.

The Independent first reported the death after hearing from an individual who asked that their name be withheld out of fear of retaliation. The source claimed that Ospi Montecito management was planning on reopening after the restaurant was cleared by law enforcement and that employees felt pressured to continue their shifts.

Kalb, the 34-year-old owner of Ospi Montecito, said in a subsequent interview he wanted to clarify the details surrounding the incident on Monday. Kalb said he was traveling when he first heard about the “tragic death,” and he said he was shocked and unsure of how to proceed.

“I realize, in hindsight, that offering to open so quickly in any capacity was a mistake, and I am deeply sorry,” Kalb said. “The responsibility of that choice lies solely on my shoulders, and I sincerely regret it. We will pay our hourly employees their wages for the hours they missed, rather than offering them the option to work those hours, for yesterday, today, and tomorrow.”

He refuted claims that employees were forced to finish their shifts. “It is absolutely and unequivocally false,” he said. “I want to be abundantly clear: No one was required or pressured to work. That is simply not who we are as a company or as people.”

Kalb says that the restaurant was only reopened for about an hour before management ultimately decided to shut down for the day. He added that Ospi is planning on paying for the man’s funeral costs, a decision he says was made “within minutes of finding out what happened,” and “well before any news came out about the extraordinarily tragic incident.”

After management followed all law enforcement protocols and instructions, Kalb said, they were cleared to reopen for business. “Upon checking in with our team, the only thing we wanted to do was give our hourly employees a chance to work if they wanted to, many of whom rely on every hour of income to make ends meet,” he said. “I am so incredibly sorry that we offered to open back up for business so quickly following the incident, but I need to clarify the facts: We were not open for breakfast yesterday, nor were we open for lunch.”

He said his heart “hurt” for the man who lost his life and that he was working to support the family as they continue to grieve the loss. “It was so horrible to hear that he died,” Kalb said.

“The only thing I can do at this point is apologize to anyone and everyone willing to hear it for offering to reopen the restaurant so quickly. We are doing our best to navigate this situation, and our hearts are primarily with the relatives of the deceased, followed closely by our team and the community. This situation is heartbreaking, and we are doing our best to move forward in a way that centers around compassion, care, and respect for everyone involved. Any support directed toward the family is appreciated, and we’ll be sharing ways for the community to contribute shortly.”

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to reflect comments and revisions requested by Ospi Montecito owner Jackson Kalb.

