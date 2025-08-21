On Thursday August 21, 2025 at approximately 10:15 am Detectives from the Santa Barbara Police Department located a wanted subject, Taurino Esquivel-Ortiz 37 years-old, who had a warrant issued for his arrest for 646.9PC Stalking. Detectives located Esquivel-Ortiz parked in his vehicle on the 1900 block of Cliff Dr. The Detectives identified themselves and informed Esquivel-Ortiz they had a warrant for his arrest. Esquivel-Ortiz resisted, exited his vehicle, and fled on foot across Cliff Drive where he fell on the sidewalk and was detained by the pursuing Detectives. Additional Police Department resources responded to the area to assist. Esquivel-Ortiz was treated for minor injuries and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on the warrant with a bail of $150,000.

