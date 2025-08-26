Head coach Craig Moropoulos and athletic trainer Julianna Adlemen | Credit: Gary Kim

With construction underway on campus for a new state-of-the-art physical education facility, the Santa Barbara City College football team will be doing some rebuilding of its own in 2025.

Numbers are way down for the Vaqueros, and depth will be a significant issue throughout the season, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. These issues are amplified by an extremely difficult schedule playing in the National Northern League, which is made up of some of the best junior college teams in the nation.

However, Head Coach Craig Moropoulos is determined to make the best of less-than-ideal circumstances.

“It’s always difficult when your competition is at such a high level,” Moropoulos said. “It puts an emphasis on depth, performance, and perseverance.”

The SBCC football team was rocked by an in-state tuition scandal last season that resulted in the entire athletic department receiving probation through September 2026. The team will not be eligible for postseason play until the probation is lifted.

The reality for this season is SBCC will be an underdog every week, and the desire to show other teams that they are able to compete is a motivational factor.

The Vaqueros will be breaking in a new quarterback, and freshman Cole Luekenga from Kuna High School in Boise, Idaho, is currently leading the pack. Dos Pueblos High alum Ryan Marsh is also in the mix at quarterback as well as Jackson McPeak, who has a massive frame at 6′6″ and 245 pounds.

Whoever ultimately claims the job will have a solid cast of backs and receivers on offense, but will be light on experience.

“It’s going to be brand new. Whoever plays, whoever is the starter is going to be new to the whole thing,” Moropoulos said. “You’ve got to rise to challenges; that’s part of the game.”

Nate Jetter (left) has taken a big leap from year one to year two at SBCC. Bailey Wurzer (right) has thrived as a slot receiver in preseason camp | Credit: Gary Kim

Wide receiver figures to be a position of strength for the Vaqueros as San Marcos High product Quinn Donnell as well as slot receivers Nate Jetter and Bailey Wurzer have all been excellent in training camp.

San Marcos High product Quinn Donnell has solidified himself as a key contributor during preseason camp. | Credit: Gary Kim

Donnell has blossomed into a fluid 6′3″, 190-pound athlete and is excited for the opportunity to compete.

“We are a lot lower on numbers compared to all of the other teams, so I think our goal is to go out there and try to prove that we can play with these harder teams,” Donnell said. “I think everyone wants to do as best as we possibly can.”

Defensively, Nicholas Navarre, a freshman defensive lineman from Vista del Lago High School in Folsom, California, was a standout in SBCC’s preseason scrimmage.

Redshirt freshman Nelson Smith is an athletic linebacker originally from New Zealand, but who went to high school in Washington, D.C. He figures to be a key contributor on defense.

“The scrimmages are good because you get a chance to see who is going to respond in that kind of situation and who is going to crumble,” Moropoulos said. “Those guys stood up to a lot of other guys.”

The Vaqueros will open the season at El Camino College on Saturday, August 30. Their home opener is the following Saturday, September 6, against Pasadena City, beginning at 6 p.m.