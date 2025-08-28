Santa Barbara Airport Says Jet Bridge Collapse Was ‘Isolated Accident’

The collapse of a jet bridge at Santa Barbara Airport earlier this week was an “isolated accident,” according to airport officials.

The incident happened Tuesday morning around 9:25 a.m. at Gate 2, where the bridge gave way during maintenance. No passengers were present at the time, but two employees were injured and transported to Cottage Hospital. Both were released later that day and are now recovering at home, the airport said.

“This is the first time something like this has happened at Santa Barbara Airport, and we are taking the steps to determine what the exact cause was,” said Chris Hastert, the airport’s director. “It appears to be an isolated incident, but the safety of our passengers and our staff remain our number one priority.”

Initial findings show the collapse was an isolated accident, officials said. Out of caution, all other jet bridges were inspected, with no issues identified. “We want to reassure our passengers that all other jet bridges have been carefully inspected and remain safe for use,” the airport said in a statement.

Gate 2 will remain closed while the investigation continues. Flight operations have not been affected.