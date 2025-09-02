Ohana Festival Brings Great Music and Activism to the Beach

The aloha spirit of summer is alive and well through September, always one of the loveliest months in Southern California. That’s especially true at the Ohana Festival, held at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point September 26-28.

Ohana Festival 2025 lineup | Photo: Courtesy

The festival — which was founded by Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder — once again has quite a stellar lineup. Vedder, playing with Earthlings, is the headliner on Friday, September 26, joined by Kings of Leon, Garbage, Stereophonics, Kim Deal, and Lukas Nelson, among others.

Saturday’s lineup features Hozier, Leon Bridges, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, and Tedeschi Trucks Band, among others. And Sunday’s headliners include Green Day, Cage The Elephant, Wet Leg, James, The Chats, and more.

In total, the oceanfront festival will feature more than 35 artists, three stages, passionately curated environmental programming from The Cove, a sprawling outdoor art gallery, and more. For the entire lineup and lineup by day, look here.

Founded by Eddie Vedder in 2016 and designed to combine the power of music and activism, Ohana Festival is a leader in sustainability and conservation. The Cove, a one-of-a-kind area within the grounds, brings the festival’s core pillars to life: Oceans, Activism, Environmental Justice, Indigenous Voices, Art, and Community. Leading the charge, the Storytellers Stage shines a light through its thought-provoking three-day panels led by renowned environmentalists, researchers, activists, professional surfers, and more, including Nainoa Thompson, Adelia Sandoval, Carissa Moore, and Koa Smith, among others.

Ohana Festival 2024 | Photo: Miranda McDonald

Fans can also immerse themselves in The Cove Gallery, where hundreds of curated art pieces, centered on the interlacing of music, street, and board culture are on display and available for purchase. Proceeds benefit Ohana’s nonprofit partners through the Vitalogy Foundation.

Ohana Festival 2025 takes place Friday, September 26, through Sunday, September 28, at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point. A limited number of tickets are still available. See ohanafest.com for more information.