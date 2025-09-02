Santa Barbara Businesses Boost Awareness, Fundraise for Immigrants over Labor Day Weekend

A pair of Central Coast businesses hosted Labor Day weekend events to bring the community together to stand with immigrants and raise money for the 805 UndocuFund.

Goodland Tattoo shop owner Chris Cruz finishes up a tattoo during the shop’s one-year anniversary and fundraising event for 805 UnducuFund. | Credit: Ryan P. Cruz

Goodland Tattoo celebrated its one-year anniversary at its De La Vina Street location with a “flash day” on Saturday, August 30, offering tattoos from $50-$200 with a portion of proceeds going to support 805 UndocuFund. Shop owner Chris Cruz and manager Alex Ramirez organized the event as both a celebration of tattoo culture and a statement of solidarity with families impacted by recent federal immigration enforcement in the region.

Cruz said he believes tattooing and art should be used as a tool to bring people together. “We are both raised here, and we come from immigrant parents, so we definitely want to show our support,” he said. “There’s no better way to do it than to do an event like this and just give what we can.

Ramirez said that tattooing has always had a tradition of storytelling, resilience, and connection. “Hosting this flash event is our way of honoring that tradition while also standing with the families who need it most,” he said.

Across town on the same day, Bond Fitness hosted its own community event to raise money and awareness for 805 UndocuFund. Bond Fitness co-owner Jenny Schatzle said the event was a way to counter the fear and despair by “taking action” and “creating hope” for the community.

Guest coach Itzel Rizo helped run the workouts — which were offered in both English and Spanish — while live music was provided by DJ Charco, and breakfast burritos were provided by Los Arroyos. The community workouts were a success, with four classes raising more than $2,880 for 805 Undocufund’s immigrant support services, according to an update posted by Bond Fitness on Saturday afternoon.