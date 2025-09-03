Isla Vista Man Arrested for Alleged Rape, False Imprisonment

This article was underwritten in part by the Mickey Flacks Journalism Fund for Social Justice, a proud, innovative supporter of local news. To make a contribution go to sbcan.org/journalism_fund.

On Saturday, August 30, Sheriff deputies arrested 22-year-old Damian Silverio on felony charges, including rape by force or fear, kidnap to commit rape, false imprisonment, criminal threats, domestic violence, and preventing a victim from calling 9-1-1. Silverio is being held without bail.

A Sheriff’s Office press release stated that an assault survivor reported an hours-long physical and sexual assault in an Isla Vista apartment on Trigo Road. According to the press release, Silverio knew the assault survivor, who at one point was able to escape into a common area before she was forced back into the apartment.

The Santa Barbara County’s Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who witnessed an altercation on Saturday morning in the 6500 block of Trigo Road to contact Detective Ellis at (805) 681-4150. Anonymous tips can be submitted at sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or at (805) 681-4171.

Sexual assault survivors can contact the Victim-Witness Assistance Program by calling (805) 568-2400 or (855) 840-3232 for support through the criminal justice process. The Sheriff’s announcement also stated that survivors could contact to Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA), which includes a 24-hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy, and accompaniment and counseling. You can reach STESA at (805) 564-3696.