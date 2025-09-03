This week, we’d like to introduce you to the writer of our cover story, James Buckley Jr., who usually goes by “Jim.” Our former sports editor and continuing contributor, Buckley is also a volunteer at this year’s Book Sale, as well as a book writer and an editor.

You were the Independent’s first sports editor back in 1993. What else have you done in your writing career since? My year as the Indy’s first-ever sports editor (shout out to John Zant and Victor Bryant for carrying the torch) was just part of what has been a nearly four-decade career in some form of sports writing. I worked at Sports Illustrated and NFL Publishing before my stint with the Indy. Since 2000, through my Shoreline Publishing Group, I’ve been writing books for kids, mostly on sports and biography and history. Local readers can find my “Who Was…?” books at Chaucer’s and other bookstores. I also write books for the Baseball Hall of Fame. And I take gigs as the editor of sports magazines. For example, this summer, I created new soccer and NHL preview issues for Athlon Sports. But no matter what, I’ve always remained a member of the Indy family!

What was your favorite part about writing the Book Sale cover story and why is this story important for you? I was thrilled to be asked to write about something that I dearly love. I became a PP Book Sale volunteer after reading a short piece in the Indy last summer before the sale. After just one session as a “rough sorter,” I was hooked. I’ve gotten involved in other parts of this amazing and well-run group and can’t wait to experience my first Sale from “the inside.” I’ll be working shifts nearly every day at the Sale helping people find amazing books for a truly vital cause. See you there!

What are your favorite sports to watch, cover, or play? This time of year is busy, with MLB heating up (Go Red Sox!), the NFL about to start, and the Premier League getting going. Those are probably my favorite sports to follow. I played soccer for decades, most recently with the wonderful Renegades, but now just cheer from the sidelines.

What are some of your favorite places in Santa Barbara to frequent? My wife, Patty, and I love going to the harbor and grabbing a sunset dinner. Walking home from that makes us realize how incredibly lucky we are to live in this magical place … and how much work we all need to keep it that way — for everyone.