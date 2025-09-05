Driver Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Buellton

A driver was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash on Santa Rosa Road near Buellton, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Buellton Area office.

The collision occurred around 5:47 p.m. last Friday, August 29, when a 2008 Nissan Quest minivan traveling westbound left the roadway and struck a tree just east of mile marker 10, CHP said in a press release this Thursday. The driver — who was the only person in the car — died at the scene.

Responders included Buellton CHP officers, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies, and County Fire personnel.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of the family but should be released some time next week, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick this Friday.

CHP investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Buellton CHP Office at (805) 691-6160.