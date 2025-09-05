Credit: Courtesy

Roman is a 2 ½ year-old, 49 lb. Husky with energy to spare, a heart full of love, and a big personality to match! This handsome guy is all about adventure, bonding deeply with his people and thriving in an active, engaging lifestyle.

Roman is a high-energy pup who needs more than just a daily walk—he craves action, enrichment, and time to explore. Whether it’s romping on the beach, tackling a new hiking trail, or playing with his favorite toys, he’s always ready to go-go-go. While he’s selective with his doggy friends, once he connects with another pup (especially a lucky female), he’s playful and fun. With humans, he bonds quickly and strongly, showing endless affection and loyalty to the people in his circle.

If you’re looking for a smart, active, and deeply loving companion who will be your ride-or-die for every outdoor adventure and cozy cuddle session, Roman might just be your perfect match. Call 805-681-5285 or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Roman and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to http://www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to providing humane care, forever homes and advocacy for homeless and abandoned dogs in Santa Barbara County. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior enrichment, daily supplies and comforts for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.