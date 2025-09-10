Dos Pueblos Flag Football Comes From Behind to Defeat Ventura 36-33

Clutch plays down the stretch lifted the Dos Pueblos High flag football team to a 36-33 victory over Ventura on Tuesday night at Scott O’Leary Stadium.

Kacey Hurley tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to Taylor Grant with 27 seconds remaining for the go-ahead score, and the Chargers took sole possession of first place in the Channel League with the come-from-behind victory.

Taylor Grant comes down with a catch. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

Hurley paced the offense, throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns. In addition to her game-winning pass to Grant, Hurley also connected with Carly Letendre and Kinda Ahmad-Reda for touchdown passes. Alma Basave added a rushing touchdown.

On the defensive side, Ruby Streatfield recorded eight tackles and two pass deflections, while Brooklyn Hedricks tallied 19 flag pulls. Ahmad-Reda added a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown—her third pick-six of the season.

Dos Pueblos is now 13-1 overall and 4-0 in Channel League play.