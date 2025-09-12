Credit: Courtesy

Here is a young male lion-head rabbit who has a spectacular, long-furred coat of black and grey. He is very affectionate, enjoying gentle petting for long periods. Midnight also has some of that lion-head sass to keep things interesting! He will teach you his rules and will let you know if you break them, but love you if you follow them! And if you like to brush and groom your pets then Midnight is the rabbit for you!

Here is a young male American breed guinea-pig who lives up to his name. He is an active, energetic boy who loves to know your business and wants to be part of it! He has a bright, tri-colored coat that makes him stand out in a crowd—or a herd! If you want a companion for your male guinea-pig, or want a single to love and spoil, Jazz will be the very piggie for you!

Come meet Midnight, Jazz and many other sweet furries at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m.and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Some cats arrive ready to leap into your lap. Dani is different. At five years old, she is shy, quiet, and still learning that people can be safe. She moves at her own pace, and she needs someone who understands that the best bonds take time to grow.

When Dani does open her heart, it will feel like the world shifting. Like the first day of something new. Her trust will be gentle, her love steady, and her presence a quiet comfort in your life.

If you are ready to offer patience, kindness, and a soft place for her to land, Dani is waiting at our Santa Barbara campus. We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.