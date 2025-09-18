Wine, Dine, and Discover Hope at SDRI’s Taste of the Vine

The Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) invites the community to its signature fundraising event, Taste of the Vine, on September 27. This event is “more than just an extraordinary evening, it’s a celebration of community, purpose, and progress in diabetes research,” according to the organizers.

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Taste of the Vine 2023 | Photo: Courtesy

More than 300 guests are expected to gather for a memorable evening featuring gourmet appetizers and tastings from 18 distinguished vendors, some of which include Paul Lato Wines, Drink Ysidro, Future Perfect, GoGi Wines, Grassini Family Vineyards, and Grimm’s Bluff Wines. This will be followed by a seated dinner by duo catering and events, paired with wines by the esteemed Paul Lato Wines.

Beyond the extraordinary food and wine experience, there will be a live auction, an opportunity drawing, and powerful moments that show how community drives SDRI’s mission. In the past year alone, SDRI conducted 18 clinical research studies, engaged more than 600 participants in clinical research, supported 112 women with pregnancies complicated by diabetes, and published 14 peer-reviewed articles in leading medical journals.

“The scientific advances happening in our Santa Barbara labs today will transform how millions of people live with diabetes tomorrow,” said Elizabeth Thompson, CEO at SDRI. “Taste of the Vine represents something beautiful — a community that understands research isn’t just about science, it’s about hope. Every person who joins us is directly powering discoveries that will ripple across the globe.”

Proceeds from the event will directly advance SDRI’s groundbreaking research. The event will take place on September 27 from 4-8 p.m. at the picturesque Santa Barbara Historical Museum located at 136 East De la Guerra St. For more information, click here.