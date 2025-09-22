This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on September 21, 2025. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

Hey everyone! In case you’ve somehow missed it, it’s BURRITO WEEK! 7 days of $9 burritos at 34 restaurants all over town. Sunday is the middle of the week when it comes to our Thursday through Wednesday week time frame. So if you haven’t gotten out there to enjoy one or some, you’ve still got time! And if you’ve already tried a new favorite, there’s no shame in going back for seconds. My El Zarape breakfast burrito is calling my name again.

And where to put all those burritos? Apparently tiny tables are all the rage. Designers are calling them “pieces of art,” “some of the most versatile pieces,” and “the punctuation mark in any room.” Call ‘em cocktail tables if you like, but they’ll also hold your burrito, and much more. Michael Edward Moriano, of design studio Evan Edward says, “They also add dimension and provide a perfect landing place for flowers, candles, and other small accents.” I think he’s hinting at burritos! With prices ranging from under $37 at Target to a marvelous Joon Loloi at $600, there’s got to be a tiny table — or two — calling your name.

Credit: Courtesy

We love seeing what our realtor friends are doing when they’re not working. Kevin and Lesley Hall are taking a well-deserved vacation in Greece. Kevin sent me this postcard-like view and message: “Greetings from Greece! Lesley and I have been in Santorini for the past week! Thought we’d send you a couple pix as the architectural style here is so beautiful and uniquely different.” I was last in Santorini in the mid-80’s, and I’m glad to see that the iconic white, cube-shaped buildings and the charming blue-domed churches clinging to the cliffs look the same as they did way back then. Enjoy every minute, you two. Vacationing in Greece might be the only good reason to skip Burrito Week!

TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Rafael Bautista

What goes better with Burrito Week than ”Rancho Guacamole”?! This rustic California Ranch–style estate is on the market for the first time in nearly 50 years. Surrounded by majestic oaks and a producing avocado orchard, this home bursts with personality and timeless character. Set on 1.2 private acres on a cul-de-sac, the four-bedroom-three-bath main residence features a cozy living room with fireplace, wood-paneled family room with patio access, vaulted dining room, and an updated kitchen. A detached two-bedroom-one-bath guest house sits over the two-car garage adds flexibility. Outside is a flagstone patio, BBQ pit, and a koi/turtle pond with a waterfall. This unique retreat is offered by Jeff Oien and Garrett McCaw for $3,750,000. Visit Garrett today from 1-3 p.m. at 3520 La Entrada. I’m going to swing by: I want to see this one in person!

THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Rafael Bautista

4140 Hidden Oaks Road is a rarely available Spanish-style home tucked away on an oak-lined street in a peaceful valley adjacent to Hope Ranch. This private retreat features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths in nearly 3,000 square feet of living space with soaring vaulted ceilings, 10-foot doors, and an inviting open floor plan. The gorgeous kitchen is the heart of the home, seamlessly opening to the family room and creating the perfect setting for casual evenings or lively gatherings with friends and family. Offered by the Calcagno & Hamilton team at $3,375,000. Go by and say hi to Jessie Sessions, who will be holding an open house today from 1-3 p.m.

We’ve gathered plenty more open homes for you to choose from today, perhaps on your way to or from your Burrito Week lunch! Take a peek right here.

THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:



In addition to all things burrito, this week’s issue has something for everyone, both front and back. Take us with you on your open house tour, or while you’re chomping on a burrito in the backyard. However you spend your Sunday, enjoy!