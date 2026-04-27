This edition of The Home Page was originally emailed to subscribers on April 26, 2026. To receive Sarah Sinclair’s real estate newsletter in your inbox each Sunday, sign up at independent.com/newsletter

I sure do love a behind-the-scenes tour, or a sneak-peek preview of something new. This week, I got both when I stopped by Pippin, the soon-to-be newest home design shop in downtown Santa Barbara. Located across from the turtle fountain in La Arcada, Pippin features French and Italian furnishings, vintage and contemporary art, objects, jewelry, and gifts. The shop is one of those spaces where the longer I lingered, the more I saw. In addition to the engaging, layered objets d’art, my favorite part was meeting the shop’s founder, Carly Pippin. With a professional background at the Smithsonian’s National Museums of Asian Art in Washington, D.C. and the Getty in Los Angeles, Carly is one of those people that I knew immediately would be a friend. It was enthralling to hear about her passion and process for selecting her wares. We identified as fellow treasure hunters and lovers of color. When I asked how she would bear to part with some of her favorite items, I knew by her expression that I’d hit upon her achilles heel. Pippin will celebrate its grand opening on May 7 from 5-8 p.m. during First Thursday. I hope to see you there!

Credit: Architectural Digest

I’ll admit, I have a couple of Scout portraits in my house. But I don’t collect dog decor and — as much as I love her — I don’t feel the need to surround myself with canine salt and pepper shakers or puppy potholders. But I try to stay open-minded, so when an Architectural Digest headline asserted that Dog Decor is Having a Moment, I paid attention. I considered the dachshund doormat and studied the whippet inkwell. I’ve gotta say, I’m still not convinced. Although I don’t intend to emulate it, the dog stairwell portrait gallery shown above is my favorite idea. And of course, if it was at my house, it would be nothing-but-Scout.



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Credit: Blake Bronstad

Set on a 4.6-acre knoll in Santa Barbara’s foothills, this property enjoys sweeping canyon and ocean views. The Spanish-style home at 2827 Palomino Ridge Lane has been recently remodeled to exacting standards with curated finishes, a chef’s kitchen, and custom everything! Known as Casa Rosso Granada, the property is defined by nearly 170 pomegranate trees, along with mature avocado and citrus orchards. The home itself boasts 4-bedrooms, 5-bathrooms, and nearly 4,000 of living space with an aura of calm and exceptional privacy throughout creating a serene, estate-like setting. Represented by Joshua Ramirez at $5,199,000, and open today from 1-4 p.m.



TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

Credit: Jacob Guthrie

Bright blooming succulents, purple stalks of salvia, and my favorite protea pincushion flowers greeted me walking towards the front door of the charming home at 3141 Calle Fresno. The garden was my first hint that something special lay ahead, and I wasn’t disappointed. This 3-bedroom, 2-bath modern farmhouse in San Roque kept me smiling all the way through. I could go on and on, but you have the opportunity to visit yourself, today from 1-3p.m. Don’t miss the backyard: firepit, outdoor kitchen, saltwater pool, and more! This stunning home is offered at $3,395,000 by Jessie Sessions and Nancy Hamilton of C&H Real Estate Group.



THIS WEEK’S OPEN HOUSES:



Visit these or some of the many other open houses around town today: They’re all listed here.



THIS WEEK’S ISSUE:

If you haven’t picked up your print copy yet, here’s the full issue — both front and back. Check out all the weekend happenings in our community from the Santa Barbara Fair & Expo to the Earth Day Festival and much, much more. Thanks for reading and for making The Home Page part of your Sunday. Enjoy!