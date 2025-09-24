See You at the Lemon Festival!

What could be better than a weekend spent in the Santa Barbara sun? A weekend at the Goleta Lemon Festival! That’s right, the Indy team will have a table all weekend at Girsh Park during the festival — stop by, say hi, and squeeze in some fun under the sun.

Join us and the community for a lively celebration of Goleta’s citrus roots, complete with family fun, delicious lemony food, live entertainment, and endless activities for kids! Take on the bounce houses, rides, games, and bubble fun to euro bungee, mini golf, and the always-popular rock wall at the Santa Barbara Airport Kids’ Zone. New this year, a tiny flyer kids’ trapeze and parkour course! Join in the pie eating contest and groove to live music from the main stage.

From classic cars to delicious lemony treats, you won’t want to miss this weekend’s festivities. Stop by to test your skills on our newsprint paper and tell us your favorite recent stories. Join us in Goleta — we can’t wait to see you there!

