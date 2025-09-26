This 1.5-year-old kitty is a gentle, purring cuddlebug who loves lap time. She’ll lean into your hand for scratches and melt into your arms with every soft pet

Ms. Miller has chronic dermatitis, which we’re managing with medication to keep her comfortable. The dermatitis can make her skin itchy—especially when she’s stressed, like in a shelter environment. Right now, she’s looking a little scruffy and squinty, but don’t let that fool you—her loving spirit shines through it all. This sweetheart needs a calm and caring home that can meet her medical needs and give her the love she deserves!

