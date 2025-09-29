Goleta Man Suspected of Killing Mother Was Released Early from Jail This Spring

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office says deputies discovered the body of 72-year-old woman Lynn Areno inside her Goleta apartment Sunday evening and arrested her son, 32-year-old Christopher Vanvlack, on suspicion of homicide in connection with her death. Court records show Vanvlack has a checkered past with law enforcement and was released from jail just five months ago, following a 2024 conviction.

Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Armitos Avenue at 7:33 p.m. on September 28 for a welfare check, where they “sadly discovered that Areno was deceased,” Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick said in a release. Vanvlack (referred to as “Vanvalck” in the Sheriff’s press release) was detained at the scene and booked into County Jail on $2 million bail. Detectives say they do not believe there are other suspects. The cause and manner of death are still under investigation.

According to county court filings, Vanvlack (a k a Van Vlack) had a long history with law enforcement before this week’s arrest: DUI conviction in 2015, firearms convictions in 2020, driving on a suspended license charge in 2021, and, most recently, a 2024 conviction for drug possession, paraphernalia, and resisting an officer. He was sentenced to 364 days in county jail on February 21 of this year for the 2024 conviction but was released early on April 29 for good behavior and time served.

He is also listed on the state’s sex offender registry for a 2013 conviction of attempting to annoy or molest a child under 18.

What remains unclear is whether deputies had a history of calls to the Armitos Avenue residence before Sunday night, or what circumstances led to Areno’s death. The Sheriff’s Office has not yet responded to questions about prior incidents or possible mental health issues involving Vanvlack.