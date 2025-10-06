Ballots for November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election  to be Delivered in Early October

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – All registered voters in the State of California will receive a ballot in the mail at the beginning of October for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election. If a voter does not receive their ballot by mid-October, they should contact the Santa Barbara County Elections Office at 800-722-8683.

Each Vote-by-Mail packet will include:

• The voter’s official ballot

• Instructions for voting and returning the ballot

• A return postage paid envelope

It is important that voters confirm their name is correctly printed on the envelope, enclose their completed ballot in the envelope, and sign the ballot envelope before returning it. Ballots cannot be counted without a signature match. Voters who believe their signature has changed should contact the Elections Office at 800-722-8683 or re-register online at registertovote.ca.gov.

If a voter receives a ballot addressed to someone no longer living at their address, they should either:

• Mark the box on the bottom left corner of the outgoing envelope and return it to a mail carrier,

OR

• Write “No longer at this address” on the envelope and return it to a mail carrier.

Returning Ballots

• Mail: No postage is required. Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, November 4, 2025. The Postal Service recommends mailing ballots early to ensure timely delivery. • Drop Boxes: Beginning October 6, secure drop boxes will be available 24 hours a day until 8 p.m. on Election Day. A list of official drop box locations is included with each voter’s mailed ballot and posted at sbcvote.com.

• Polling Places: Voters can also return ballots in person at their assigned polling place on Election Day.

Voter Registration and Tracking

Voters can verify their registration status, including residential and mailing addresses, at: • voterstatus.sos.ca.gov

• sbcvote.com

Voters can sign-up to track their ballot at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov.

To register or update voter registration, eligible citizens can visit registertovote.ca.gov, or request a form by calling 800-722-8683. Forms are also available at DMV offices, post offices, and public libraries.

For more information, visit sbcvote.com or call 800-722-8683.