Erica Huff Reimagines the Everyday in New Exhibition

In The Shapes of Things to Come, artist and designer Erica Huff transforms common, everyday items, such as furniture and fashion, into whimsically wonderful shapes, “adding fresh elements to question assumed limits.”

Huff invites the viewer to “imagine fresh possibilities in arenas formerly unchallenged or unexplored.” A couch might have removable blocks, a table might ripple instead of lie flat, and a chair might direct your gaze toward the sky. Whatever it may be, Huff’s creations excite the imagination. On view at the Community Arts Workshop October 10-11, this exhibit provides a unique opportunity to explore the design possibilities afforded in both furniture and fashion.

“The theme that I keep coming back to when curating this exhibit is hospitality and wonder,” Huff shared. “In regards to wonder, I hope to challenge the current norms placed on everyday objects…. In regards to hospitality, I hope to curate an exhibit where guests want to come, stay, and linger. By providing food and music along with good design, I want to extend the conversation to new acquaintances. If home furnishings don’t offer hospitality, I don’t know what can!”

As for the choice of furniture and fashion, Huff considers them to be “overused but underappreciated.” Through this exhibit, she wanted to bring both “value and appreciation to these two art forms.” The result is a playful yet profound look into domestic life and the endless possibilities involved when imagination takes the wheel.

Designs by Erica Huff, ‘The Shape of Things to Come’ | Photo: Courtesy

Huff’s creative process starts with the crafting of a furniture design with which she then mirrors the design elements in the folds and fabrics of the garment. “I see the two pieces as a collection — a coordinated pair and not as separate pieces,” she said. “For instance, my chair ‘Stairway to Heaven’ holds a stair step of back pillows that lead toward a vanishing point at the top of the chair. I then wanted to mirror the vanishing ‘stairs’ in the development of a ballgown. The gown has a skirt with ruffles that grow in length as it reaches the floor.”

Huff is most excited to see the entirety of the collection together. “Due to the nature of my medium [that being large pieces of furniture], I haven’t yet seen the whole collection assembled together,” she shared. “I look forward to previewing a whole space dedicated to the elevation of everyday objects. I look forward to exploring with friends a space where art can be functional and functional objects can house surprises, wonder, and curiosities.”

By finding wonder in the ordinary, Huff encourages us to look for beauty in our everyday lives. The Shapes of Things to Come will be on view at the Community Arts Workshop (631 Garden St.) on Friday, October 10, 4-8 p.m., and on Saturday, October 11, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. For more information, see ericahuffstudio.com.