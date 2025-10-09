Small Changes, Big Impact

Sometimes as designers, we talk too much about the overhaul of an entire space: taking a room, or an entire house, down to the studs and putting it back together. But what if you don’t have the time or budget for a large-scale reno? It is possible to make a big design impact by focusing on small areas of your home:

Edit, Edit, Edit: This may be an unpopular opinion, but you must get rid of some stuff. We are all living with too much. Trust me, you don’t absolutely need all of the things taking up space in your home. Oftentimes, part of what we dislike about our spaces is that they feel cluttered and overwhelming. What we love about looking at photos in magazines and on Instagram is that they look spacious and unencumbered. This look is absolutely achievable in your home, but you must make a donation pile and let go of the things in your life that are merely taking up space. Think of it like letting your house open up and breathe.

Revamp Your Entryway: I am very opinionated about entryways. I believe they should absolutely be functional and beautiful at the same time. When I see an entryway that’s perfectly styled, but has no pace to actually put the practical things, I immediately want to change it. The reality for so many of us is that we come into our homes with the evidence of our day in tow: work bags, jackets, keys, shoes, mail, and backpacks. The most impactful thing you can do in these spaces is to create organized solutions for the things you carry. Yes, adding a mirror, console table, and floral arrangement will always help with aesthetics — but don’t forget about a basket for shoes, hooks for coats and backpacks, and a tray for those keys and mail. When everything has a spot to land, your home feels better.

Style Open Shelving with Intention: After you edit, the first rule to styling open shelving is to take everything off and be ruthless about what makes the cut when putting it back together. Play with height: Place objects on a stack of books, lean small art behind items for visual interest, and cluster like items such as candlesticks into groups of three. The rule of thumb for open shelving is to keep it sparse and keep it balanced.

Create a Lighting Story: Never underestimate the power of lighting. Simply changing your lightbulbs to a warmer hue can dramatically shift a room’s atmosphere. Try this quick trick: Replace cool, harsh bulbs with soft white or warm white bulbs. You’ll notice an immediate change — everything feels cozier and more intentional. My favorite quote I see consistently pop up on Instagram is “Happy lamp o’clock to all who celebrate!” I love lamps, particularly those that allow for three-way bulbs. You can dramatically change the feel of a room by putting overhead lights on dimmers and switching over to three-way bulbs. It instantly creates a moody evening moment, perfect for relaxing and listening to music.

Create That Cozy Nook You’ve Always Wanted: I will always vividly remember a moment early in my career when I was helping a friend reimagine their lake house space. There was a wood-burning stove placed in an odd corner of the cabin. I suggested we put an occasional chair and basket of blankets next to it, orienting it toward the lake to enjoy the view. I was met with laughter and doubt: they didn’t think anyone would ever use it. I did it anyway, and it is one of the most frequented spots in the whole space. The owners and guests love curling up for a moment, or an afternoon, to enjoy a book or fall asleep looking at the view. Don’t be afraid to create a space for a specific purpose — you might be surprised how often it gets used.

In Closing: Design isn’t just about grandeur or expense; it’s about creating spaces that support how you live and make you feel good in your surroundings. The next time you feel stuck or uninspired by your home, start small. And remember: Your home should evolve with you. Sometimes, the smallest changes can spark the biggest joy.

Laura Gransberry is a Santa Barbara–based interior designer, specializing in helping clients find renovation-ready properties and transform them into magazine-quality homes. She can be reached at laura@lauragransberry.com, and on Instagram @lauragransberrydesign. Visit lauragransberry.com to learn more.