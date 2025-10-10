Sadie

Sadie is a 7-month-old Border Collie mix with a heart as big as her puppy energy. She came to Santa Barbara Humane from Fresno alongside her siblings after being found as strays, and she has been charming staff and volunteers ever since.

Sadie is playful, curious, and ready to explore the world with her future family. Like many young dogs, she is still working on her manners and would do best in a home ready to guide her through training and help her grow into the best companion she can be. With a little patience and consistency, Sadie’s spirited personality and affectionate nature will shine even brighter.

If you are looking for a loyal sidekick who is always up for an adventure and just as happy to curl up for snuggles at the end of the day, Sadie may be the perfect match.

Meet Sadie at Santa Barbara Humane’s Santa Barbara Campus. Adoption hours are open daily from 12 to 4:30 PM, closed Wednesdays.

Roo & Roxie

These two lovely lady guinea-pigs are a happily bonded pair and are sweet-tempered and easy-going. Both are smooth American breed piggies but Roo is black with a brown face while Roxie is white with a two-toned brown face. These two will be sure to brighten the home and warm the hearts of the lucky family who takes them home!

Gracie

Here is the most loving and affectionate rabbit who enjoys nothing more than to receive extended petting and is even happy sitting on a lap, which is unusual for most rabbits. She is a large and luscious lady with a rich agouti coat. Gracie is 8 years old and very relaxed and happy to hang out with her people while they relax or even when they are busy. She is guaranteed to fill your heart and home with love!

Come meet Roo, Roxie, Gracie and many other sweet furries at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521