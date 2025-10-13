Two Downtown Santa Barbara Orgs Petition for Future of State Street

Two Santa Barbara organizations have launched dueling petitions asking for community members to weigh in on one of the city’s biggest questions: whether to keep State Street closed to cars or to reintroduce vehicles to the street in a one-way traffic configuration.
The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA), which was created as a replacement and expansion of the Downtown Organization, recently announced its support for a one-way traffic configuration for State Street as part of a short-term plan for downtown, which also includes retractable bollards to allow the street to be closed for special events and designated separate spaces for pedestrians and cyclists.
DSBIA released a petition asking for signatures in support of this one-way vehicle traffic configuration ahead of the October 21 City Council meeting, during which the council is expected to discuss the interim plans for State Street while the city pursues the permanent State Street Master Plan.
“Since State Street was closed to vehicles, we have seen a troubling decline in annual downtown visitation while other areas of the city have gained visitation and sales,” read the DSBIA’s official statement announcing the petition. Business owners and advocates pushing to reopen State Street to vehicle traffic argue that the decision to close the street off to cars has forced a decline in downtown visitors, impacting the economic vitality of downtown.
DSBIA representatives are hoping the petition will help build the argument that reintroducing cars to State Street in a one-way configuration — at least in the interim — will attract more customers by increasing circulation and “improving visibility and opportunities for businesses.”
Strong Towns Santa Barbara — an organization that advocates for policies that make downtown more livable, walkable, and bikeable — released its own petition to collect signatures in support of a “permanently car-free” State Street.
Strong Towns representatives argue that the key to a vibrant downtown is keeping the pedestrian-first configuration. The organization cited a city survey that found that, of more than 5,000 respondents, 79 percent preferred a car-free State Street. The organization also points to the fact that State Street has now become much safer for pedestrians and cyclists without the risk of collisions with vehicles.
“Now is a critical moment. As decisions about State Street’s future are being made, the vibrant, walkable, and car-free promenade we’ve all come to love is at risk,” Strong Towns wrote in a statement announcing the petition. “With the council considering a key staff presentation on State Street in the coming weeks, we are calling on the city to make the street permanently car-free from Haley to Victoria. Your signature shows that the community overwhelmingly supports a people-first State Street.”
The Strong Towns petition has garnered more than 830 signatures since it was launched. DSBIA is expected to release the results of its survey at the October 21 City Council hearing.
To sign the DSBIA petition for one-way traffic on State Street, click here.
To sign the Strong Towns petition to keep State Street car-free, click here.
