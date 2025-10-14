Mony’s New Location Opens at UC Santa Barbara

The sign is up on campus: Mony’s Taqueria is now at the UCEN | Photo: Alice Dehghanzadeh

A Santa Barbara staple is expanding its reach. Mony’s Taqueria, which is beloved in its original Funk Zone location for its homestyle Mexican cooking, has opened a new location in UC Santa Barbara’s (UCSB) University Center (UCEN), providing students, staff, and visitors with the same tasty flavors that have made them a local favorite.

Founded by Monica “Mony” Diaz, a native of Colima, Mexico, Mony’s originally began as a food truck before opening its iconic Anacapa Street location in 2013. It has since become a local treasure, known for its authentic flavors, friendly service, and home-style Mexican cooking.

The expansion to the UCEN came about after UCSB approached the restaurant. “[We] thought it would be a great opportunity to be involved within the UCSB community and surrounding Goleta area,” said Carlos Diaz, owner and son of Mony Diaz.

In terms of menu items, they brought their “most popular flavors,” Diaz said, “like the al pastor (marinated pork with grilled onions and pineapple), our carnitas, and barbacoa.” The menu includes burritos, tacos, and bowls crafted in a timely manner to accommodate students with busy schedules.

Mony’s tacos | Photo: Alice Dehghanzadeh

Mony’s at the UCEN will also be the only spot that will serve alcoholic beverages on campus. “We hope to be able to provide an enjoyable environment where students can unwind in between classes and enjoy some tacos, maybe a beer or two,” said Diaz.

The taco spot will also be open during the special events that the UCEN hosts and will provide catering services to any clubs or organizations on campus.

Diaz shared that he’s most looking forward to becoming a part of the UCSB community. For him, opening a new location isn’t just about expanding, it’s about sharing the authenticity and comfort of Mony’s food. “Our intention has always been in having mom’s (Mony’s) cooking as the focus of the restaurant,” Diaz said. “We believe that becomes evident when you taste our basics like the beans and rice which are prepared [fresh] every day. Eating at Mony’s truly feels like a home-cooked meal, when food is made with intention and love.”

The new Mony’s location is downstairs of the UCEN next to Root Burger and Panda Express, serving up vibrant flavors steps from the infamous lagoon. For more information, see monyssb.com.