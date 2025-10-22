Attempted Sexual Assault Reported Near UC Santa Barbara Lagoon

A UC Santa Barbara student was assaulted Sunday night while walking on the grass near the Campus Lagoon. The suspect — an unidentified adult male — reportedly forced the victim to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her. She escaped and ran to safety. As of Wednesday, no arrest has been made.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. on October 19, according to a Timely Warning issued by UCSB Police. The campuswide alert was issued Monday just before 10 p.m. after the attack was reported to police earlier that day.

“The suspect is not known to the victim,” the alert stated. “It is unknown if the suspect is affiliated with campus.”

The crime is still under investigation by UCPD. No suspect image or further description has been released.

This week’s case marks the second reported attempted sexual assault on UCSB’s campus in the last 18 months. In April 2024, another student reported being grabbed by a man while walking near the Labyrinth trail, between Campus Point and the Manzanita dorms.

That suspect was described as “a 5’6″ Hispanic man of stocky build between 170 and 200 pounds,” wearing “all black, including black gloves and a black face mask,” according to a previous article by the Independent on April 25. Police at the time said they were “actively investigating the case and providing increased high-visibility patrols.”

Another case, reported by law enforcement in February 2025, involved a sexual assault and robbery at Goleta Beach. The suspect in that case — also described as a Hispanic man in dark clothing — was last seen headed toward campus. Police stated he “may have been armed.” He has not been apprehended.

The university has not indicated whether any of the cases may be connected. UCSB’s media relations manager, Kiki Reyes, has been contacted for comment. As of press time, no response has been received.

UCSB Police have urged students to use the CSO Safety Escort Program, a nighttime walking service available to anyone on campus. Students and staff may call (805) 893-2000 to request an escort.

The university has not announced any additional safety measures, such as expanded transportation support or rideshare reimbursements, which had previously been offered following similar incidents in 2022.

Anyone with information related to this week’s attempted assault is encouraged to contact UCSB Police at (805) 893-3446, or submit an anonymous tip at police.ucsb.edu/report-crime.