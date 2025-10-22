Songs from Students and Housing Proposals for Staff at Lompoc Unified School Board

Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) opened Tuesday’s school board meeting with performances by Buena Vista and Miguelito Elementary School students and concluded with an overview of the progress in their workforce housing program.

Spanning across the boardroom, Buena Vista’s students performed their rendition of the “Fifty Nifty States Song.” The presentation is the first of many that happen throughout the school year, providing opportunities for students to showcase what they’re learning outside the classroom. Both elementary schools performed patriotic songs, coinciding with their current, U.S.-history-focused curriculum. After finishing their song, ending with California as their favorite state, Miguelito’s 1st graders took the stage. They sang two songs selected from their Salute America program, “This Land Is Your Land” and “God Bless the U.S.A.” Both groups received applause from everyone at the meeting, including parents, friends, and teachers.

Later in the meeting, the board heard a report on the Workforce Housing Feasibility Study. Back in May, LUSD adopted a resolution in support of future development and the presentation covered some of the initial steps toward the project. The board’s Workforce Housing Committee along with Regional Economic Action Coalition (REACH) selected RRM Design Group, which then completed the prerequisite studies required before a formal proposal. Representatives from both REACH and RRM Design presented their findings.

Their analysis focused on land currently occupied by Maple High School, finding the site and surrounding infrastructure could support 150-200 housing units. While higher densities were discussed, additional units would require road improvements to enhance traffic access and emergency response. The study also found few physical obstacles that might impede development, such as steep grading. Presenters noted that recent state legislation — namely, Assembly Bills 2295, 1021, and 130 — will streamline approvals for school district workforce housing projects.

An updated resolution reaffirming the board’s support for the housing effort passed unanimously. District staff applauded the work of the committee and RRM Design Group. The next steps include selecting a development partner and submitting a pre-application to Santa Barbara County Planning and Development as the plan moves forward.