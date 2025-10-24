This lovely 10-month-old girl may start off a little shy, but once you approach gently, she’ll be nudging your hand for pets and scratches in no time. She gives the classic cat stretch of approval when you pet down her back and purrs contentedly to show her happiness. She may come off as a bit quieter than most (especially when she’s slinking about, the sleek pantheress she is) but make no mistake: she loves to softly say hi to her favorite humans and enjoys her fair share of attention, too!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website http://www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.