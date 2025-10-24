Poetry Connection | Connecting with Poets Laureate and Writers of the Sierra

Scott Green opening the open mic | Photo: Courtesy

I recently returned from the Tahoe Literary Festival. I had forgotten how beautiful the high Sierras are. It’s a long eight-hour drive past Paso Robles, Interstate 5, and the town with a long stretch of stinky cows from the Harris Ranch feedlot in Coalinga. I don’t think anyone who lives near that town eats beef. The fresh air and impressive vistas return once you crest the Donner Pass. The Pass and lake seem like something out of a fairytale. In the crisp autumn air with trees visible for miles on end, it’s difficult to imagine how a group of people resorted to cannibalism. I am reminded that it’s hard to walk in someone else’s shoes. I trust I will never have to make that kind of a choice.

The festival began with several free workshops open to the community. I missed most of those, but arrived in time for the open mic event at the Tahoe Wine Collective. This might have been the largest open mic I’ve ever attended. As a workshop leader and panelist, I was asked to read a poem for the open mic. While it was a great way to meet both attendees and faculty, I went back to my hotel shortly after I had read. I was feeling a little light-headed when I arrived in Tahoe City. This makes sense, given that we live at sea level in Santa Barbara and Tahoe City is at an elevation of more than 6,000 feet, about a thousand feet higher than Denver. While the Tahoe Wine Collective offered a special menu for the festival, I decided to turn in early and drink lots of water, a usual cure for altitude illness. I also had a 9 a.m. Poet Laureate Panel.

Melinda Palacio in Tahoe | Photo: Courtesy

The Poets Laureate pane, from left, Moira Magnessen, PL of El Dorado County; Jesse Jaimes Ziegler, PL of Reno Nevada; Melinda Palacio, PL Emerita of Santa Barbara; Karen Terrey, PL of Nevada County, CA; and Lara Gularte, PL Emerita of El Dorado County, CA | Photo: Courtesy

Another view of the lake | Photo: Courtesy

Jillian Makoutz and Melinda Palacio at the pop-up book sale | Photo: Courtesy

As someone who is indecisive, I wish there had been fewer offerings at the conference. The weekend schedule could easily fill an entire week. I understand the need to have a wide variety of workshops at conferences and festivals, but I also appreciate the model where the same sessions are taught both in the morning and afternoon, giving a chance for all the participants to experience all the workshops. The other challenge to the Tahoe Literary Festival was that the workshops were spread out throughout the town, most were in the Boatworks mall or within walking distance. Each session was 50 minutes with little time in between. I am sure some of these kinks will be ironed for their third year. I know from talking to several people that I wasn’t the only one who wanted to see longer sessions and more time to get to the next workshop.

Jillian Makoutz | Photo: Courtesy

My favorite part of the Tahoe Literary Festival was meeting people from the community of the Sierra. Most of the attendees were part of close knit writing communities from nearby towns, surrounding Lake Tahoe. The mountain environment was special for its natural beauty and its welcoming people. I instantly felt at home. Learning about the projects of other laureates is always inspiring. Everyone brings something different to their tenure. The last workshop was a personal favorite because it was on a subject that is dear to me: honoring our ancestors. Jillian Makoutz read poems about the women in her life: her mother, daughter, and grandmother. She prepared goodie bags for the participants that included a notebook and a pencil and she made her grandmother’s snickerdoodles. I am still dreaming about those cookies.

I read some poems and then we asked participants to write for 10 minutes. Our succinct session ended up being perfect for the amount of time available for our workshop. Jillian asked everyone to email their poems. I think only one brave person sent in their poem. With a longer session, we could have listened to some of the work from the students.

The festival ended with a pop-up bookselling party. Jillian and I were late getting back to the Boatworks Mall from our workshop in the museum. We shared the last empty table, but had the most fun and sold some books. The Tahoe Literary Festival takes place before ski season, the first autumn snowfall, and before the holidays. A perfect weekend to keep you inspired and motivated through the rest of the year.

The Tahoe Literary Festival closed with a singer-songwriter showcase at the Tahoe Wine Collective | Photo: Courtesy

This week’s poetry connection poem comes out of the “Honoring Our Ancestors” workshop that Jillian and I facilitated at the Tahoe Literary Festival. Bee Eigen was the one brave participant who emailed her poem a day after the festival ended.

The Lemon Tree

by Bee Eigen

Carpet soft under my feet

In the dim cavern

Of my grandmother’s living room

Thick, scratchy couches sit eternally

Across from the grandfather clock

Where Siamese figurines crouch and watch



I can hear the swinging of the bar door

Where photos, precious snapshots

Of vanity, and hope, and loss

Are stacked precariously

Next to the hum of the old refrigerator

Always stocked with her grandchildren’s

Favorite sugary beverages



The lemon tree in the back

Beneath its shade I was

A mermaid, a princess, and a bird-catcher

And it still blooms with yellow bulbs

Of all shapes and sizes

For Arnold Palmers

Over the poker table

Detectives murmuring on the screen



And my grandmother’s voice

Always explaining, always sharing

Always taking the opportunity to teach

And her light that shone onto

My small heart

As bright and smooth as the rind of the lemon

About the Author: Bee Eigen is a songwriter, poet, and artist based in the Sierra foothills. When she’s not working, she can be found running trails, collecting inspiration, or spending time with her partner and toddler. You can find her music on all major streaming platforms.

Upcoming Poetry Events

Thursday, November 6

Guess Who’s in Town: James Lenfestey and Chryss Yost, host Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Chapel Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara, 5:30-7 p.m.

Sunday, November 9

The Poetry Zone: Monthly reading, Karpeles Manuscript Library, 21 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, 1:30-3 p.m.

Monday, November 10

Lowstate Salon: An evening of supportive creative writing. The host will come with writing prompts and activities to get the creative work flowing. Bring paper, pens, and some willingness to write something new, weird, and wonderful. After the writing session, there will be time for anyone who wants to read or discuss their writing. Join us for inspiration and community with other creatives and writers. Casa Agria, 418 State St., Santa Barbara, 7-9 p.m.

Wednesday, November 12

Diana Raab and Melinda Palacio: The Blue Whale Reading Series, open mic afterward, hosts Laure-Anne Bosselaar and Christine Kravetz, Chapel Unity of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St., Santa Barbara, 5:30-7 p.m.

Thursday, November 13

Martín Espada, a poetry reading by the Winner of the 2021 National Book Award for Poetry for Floaters. Espada writes with clarity about inequality, labor and migration, honoring the dignity of working people, especially in his own Puerto Rican community. Ticketed event, UCSB’s Campbell Hall, Santa Barbara, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, November 13

S.B. County Poetry Out Loud Competition: POL gives students the chance to explore great poetry, bring it to life through performance, and earn awards at the school, county, state, and national levels. Event emceed by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate George Yatchisin, Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors Hearing Room, 105 E. Anapamu St., 4th Floor, Santa Barbara, 5:30 p.m.