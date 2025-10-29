Education+ Recruits UCSB Students for K-8 Tutoring and Mentoring

This article was originally published in UCSB’s ‘The Current‘.

Homework help, enrichment and specialty Zoom rooms are among the free educational resources offered by dozens of UC Santa Barbara student volunteers with Education+, a campus organization that provides tutoring and mentoring for public school kids.

“As UCSB students, we are deeply committed to addressing the opportunity gaps that many local students face, and we strive to foster a future where all children can not only learn, but thrive,” said Sophia Lane, a second-year political science and history major who is serving as the organization’s outreach director.

Launched in 2023 by Jessica Lickstein, a fourth-year sociology major and education minor, Education+ emerged from UCSB’s Environmental Leadership Incubator, a nine-month program that trains undergraduates to pinpoint environmental issues and craft solutions.

The original iteration of Education+ focused on environmental justice, Lickstein explained. It has since widened its scope to include general tutoring and mentoring of kids in public schools in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, with a focus on underserved families.

“I really love working with kids,” Lickstein added. “I was interested in public education and making it more equitable for all kids, particularly those having trouble getting extra help outside the classroom.”

Since its inception, Education+ has typically recruited about 40 undergraduate students each quarter. Via Zoom, volunteers most often engage with students who need help with homework and getting caught up on late assignments. There are also weekly group classes in coding and Spanish, with plans this winter to offer STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education.

“We offer help based on what our tutors are comfortable teaching,” said co-president Fiona Hughes, a third-year studying history and professional writing. “We welcome any subject-matter experts.”