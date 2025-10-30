‘Victim 2117’ by Jussi Adler-Olsen is the next pick for the Elverhøj Museum Book Club | Photo: Courtesy

In the heart of Solvang, where windmills grace the skyline and pastry shops perfume the air, the Elverhøj Museum of History & Art has added another layer to its celebration of Danish culture — through the written word. The museum’s book club, launched in March 2024, brings together avid readers for a distinctly Danish-inspired literary experience.

“We wanted to create something that celebrated Danish and Danish-American culture in an engaging way,” says the museum’s Executive Director Sandie Mullin, who helped start the group. “Books are such a natural bridge between history, culture, and community.”

Each selection connects to Denmark through its author, setting, or spirit. The group’s first read, The Year of Living Danishly by Helen Russell, set the tone — a lighthearted exploration of happiness and hygge that sparked rich conversation. Since then, the club has evolved into a community-driven circle, with members collectively choosing what to read next.

In October, the group ventured into the gripping world of Nordic noir with The Keeper of Lost Causes by Jussi Adler-Olsen, the first in his popular Department Q crime series. “We just fell in love with the characters and the intricate mysteries,” Mullin says. “It’s become this shared journey — every twist and revelation keeps us coming back.”

For November, the club is tackling Victim 2117, the eighth installment in the series. The timing coincides with Netflix’s recent adaptation of the Department Q novels — but with a twist. “The show is set in Edinburgh, Scotland, not Copenhagen!” Mullin notes with a laugh. “It’s a great series, but we were ahead of the trend — we’d already been deep into the books.”

The literary gatherings are held at the museum and are designed to feel conversational and inclusive. Mullin starts with a few prompts to spark ideas, and then the discussion unfolds naturally. “It’s very free-flowing and organic,” she says. “People bring such different perspectives — it feels less like a class and more like a conversation among friends.”

The club’s mix of cultural connection and camaraderie has resonated strongly with locals. “We have a very dedicated core group of members, with others cycling in as their schedules allow,” Mullin says. “It’s really about coming together to share ideas and explore stories that reflect who we are as a community.”

The next Elverhøj Museum Book Club meeting is Wednesday, November 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. Details are available atelverhoj.org.