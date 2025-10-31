Indi is a 2-year-old, 67-lb Shepherd/Cattle Dog mix with a sweet, gentle personality. He’s kind, calm, and loves being around people and other dogs.

This smart boy already knows his commands — sit, down, stay, and place — and even sits automatically at stoplights and doorways. He’s house- and crate-trained and has done great in foster homes with kids and other dogs.

Indi is the total package: smart, well-mannered, and affectionate. He’s ready to find his forever home and be your loyal companion for life!

Call 805-681-5285 or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com

K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. (K-9 PALS) is assisting in promoting Indi and other dogs for adoption. For adoption inquiries call 805-681-5285 at the Santa Barbara County Animal Services Shelter, 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara, CA, or email to sbcassouthfostercoordinator@gmail.com.

To view more dogs for adoption, go to http://www.K-9PALS.org. K-9 PALS – K-9 Placement and Assistance League, Inc. is the all-volunteer, non-profit 501C3 organization dedicated to saving lives of homeless and abandoned dogs in the Santa Barbara Countyshelters and other dogs when resources are available. K-9 PALS provides life-saving veterinary care, behavior, enrichment, daily supplies and comforts and other resources for the dogs of the SBCAS animal shelters. To donate to K-9 PALS to help in their great work go to http://www.k-9pals.org, or 805-570-0415, or info@k-9pals.org or at K-9 PALS, P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.