California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Announces Polls Now Open for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., announced that polls are now open for the November 4, 2025, Statewide Special Election. Today is the last day to vote in this election and polls are open today from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Voters who still have their vote-by-mail ballot can drop it off at any polling location, vote center, or ballot drop box in the state,” said Secretary Weber. “If you’re voting in person, you have a right to cast your ballot as long as you are in line by 8:00 pm. Californians can find all the resources they need to vote at vote.ca.gov.”

“Same Day” or “Conditional” Voter Registration

There is an opportunity for California citizens who missed the voter registration deadline to still register and vote for this election. “Same Day” or “Conditional” Voter Registration is available at every county elections office, polling place, or vote center. Voters will be asked to fill out a voter registration form and then be provided a ballot. Their ballots will be counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

Californians who are unsure of their voter registration status can quickly check it online at VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov.

Voter Bill of Rights

California voters have a Voter Bill of Rights to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a ballot easily, confidentially, and free from intimidation. The California Voter Bill of Rights is printed in the Voter Information Guide, which was sent to every voting household in the state, and will also be posted in every polling place and vote center on Election Day.

The Voter Bill of Rights is also available online in ten languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese.

To download the California Voter Bill of Rights visit: sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-bill-rights.

Voter Hotline

The Secretary of State’s Voter Information Hotline is available for all voters if they have questions about the voting process, Election Day voting locations and drop box locations, and to report any illegal or fraudulent election activity. Voters can call one of the toll-free voter hotlines listed below:

(800) 345-VOTE (8683) – English

(800) 232-VOTA (8682) – Español / Spanish

(800) 339-2857 – 中文 / Chinese

(888) 345-2692 – हिन्दी / Hindi

(800) 339-2865 – 日本語 / Japanese

(888) 345-4917 – ខ្មែរ / Khmer

(866) 575-1558 – 한국어 / Korean

(800) 339-2957 – Tagalog

(855) 345-3933 – ภาษาไทย / Thai

(800) 339-8163 – Việt ngữ / Vietnamese

711 – TTY/TDD

After the polls close at 8:00 p.m., election results will be available as counties report to the Secretary of State’s office at ElectionResults.sos.ca.gov.

The California Office of the Secretary of State’s website has a tool where a voter can type in their county or zip code, and the tool identifies voting options: caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.