Flora Fatality: Unknown Assailant Chops Trees at Lake Los Carneros in Goleta 

Victims of Illegal Act Include Oak, Eucalyptus, and Shrubs

Thu Nov 06, 2025 | 10:00am
This mature oak tree was one of the lakeside flora fatalities. | Credit: Callie Fausey

Birdwatchers, squirrels, ducks, seniors smoking spliffs, and illegally chopped trees — these are some of the notable elements around Lake Los Carneros in Goleta in recent weeks. 

Park regulars have taken note of what’s become a crime scene: An unknown assailant cut down an oak tree, several eucalyptus trees, and native shrubs at a popular lookout area next to a commemorative bench. The lake is beloved by Goleta residents for hiking, biking, fishing, and hanging out, and is home to a plethora of wildlife. 

Since the incident, seemingly undertaken to benefit lakeside views, the city posted signs in the park that it is illegal to chop trees. “Damaging vegetation and trees is strictly prohibited,” the signs warn. The trees could’ve been anywhere from 50 to 100 years old.

Kelly Hoover, community relations manager for the City of Goleta, assured that “the city is taking necessary steps to ensure proper regrowth is managed and that this area is preserved for future generations.”  

  • The trees were cut down at a viewing point next to a commemorative bench. | Credit: Callie Fausey
  • An illegally chopped eucalyptus tree next to a popular lookout locale at the lake. | Credit: Callie Fausey
  • Lake Los Carneros is home to many critters, including ducks and squirrels. | Credit: Callie Fausey
