Mother of Missing Lompoc Girl Arrested on Unrelated Charges; Search for Melodee Buzzard Continues

The mother of missing 9-year-old Lompoc girl Melodee Buzzard has been arrested on an unrelated felony charge, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday. The arrest of 40-year-old Ashlee Buzzard comes as investigators continue their weeks-long search for Melodee, who was last confirmed seen on a multi-state road trip with her mother in early October.

According to a November 7 press release, detectives took Ashlee Buzzard into custody on suspicion of false imprisonment after learning she had allegedly prevented a victim from leaving a location against their will. “This crime is not connected to the ongoing search for Melodee,” the statement reads, “however, detectives are unable to fully outline the crime as it would impede their ongoing investigation.”

Buzzard was arrested on a felony warrant and booked into the Northern Branch Jail with bail set at $100,000. Her booking photo was not released, with the Sheriff’s Office stating it “does not meet the criteria for public release.”

Detectives emphasized that while Buzzard’s arrest occurred during the course of the missing person’s case, “it is not directly related to Melodee’s disappearance.”

The Sheriff’s Office remains focused on locating Melodee and confirming her safety. “Members of the public who have seen Melodee or who may have information about her whereabouts are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office,” the release states.

On Thursday, investigators released surveillance footage of Buzzard with Melodee at a Lompoc rental car agency. In the nine-second video, both mother and daughter are seen wearing wigs, presumably to avoid recognition. Buzzard’s wig was described as light and curly with bangs, while Melodee’s appeared darker and straighter than her natural hair.

The Sheriff’s Office has released a nine-second video showing Melodee and her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, wearing wigs at a rental car company in the Lompoc area. | Credit: Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities said Buzzard rented a 2024 white Chevy Malibu on October 7, initially bearing California license plate 9MNG101. The next day, the plate was reportedly swapped out for a stolen New York license plate, HCG9677. Surveillance shows the pair near the Colorado-Utah border on October 9. Buzzard later returned the rental car in California — now with the original license plate — but without Melodee.

In a November 6 update, the Sheriff’s Office said they believe Buzzard may have switched wigs again mid-trip, wearing a darker style that closely resembled Melodee’s own disguise.

Authorities urge anyone with tips to contact the Sheriff’s Office or leave anonymous information at (805) 681-4171 or http://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.