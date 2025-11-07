Smokey and Sky

These two bunnies are as sweet-tempered and easy-going as they are lovely to look at. Smokey is the female and the rarest of rare bunnies with her black fur and luminous blue eyes. Her beloved bondmate, Sky, is male and also has blue eyes. They are a prize pair for sure as they are easy to handle, have good litter habits, and are so ready to bond with their new adoptive family.

Credit: Courtesy

Macaroon

This lovely lady is a curvaceous American breed guinea-pig. She sports a fashionable crest and graceful ears that match her fur, but Macaroon has more to offer than just her good looks. She loves a warm lap to lounge in and greens for refreshment are her favorite thing. A bit of carrot to top it off and you will have the most contented (guinea) pig-in-a-blanket as your best friend!

Credit: Courtesy

Come meet Smokey, Sky, Macaroon and many other sweet furries at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped before adoption. BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Open Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to http://www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info

Bjork

It’s oh so quiet. Then suddenly—Björk. One moment, she’s a serene little loaf, perfectly still and soaking up the sun like a feline solar panel. The next, she’s a blur of creative energy, turning a simple wand toy into an avant-garde performance piece worthy of applause.

Björk is a two-year-old cat at our Santa Barbara campus who believes in art, affection, and absolute autonomy. She purrs softly, blinks dramatically, and wears her invisible swan dress with effortless grace.

Adopt Björk and let your quiet moments turn beautifully loud.

Credit: Courtesy

Adoption Hours: 12:00–4:30 p.m. daily (closed Wednesdays).

Santa Barbara Humane — offering affordable medical care, dog training, and adoptions through our Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses. Other services are available by appointment 9:00 a.m.–5:00 p.m. daily. Visit http://www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777 to make an appointment.