I don’t think I’m alone in admitting that this time of year makes me want to stay at home, cook a big pot of soup, and curl up with a blanket and a book. So it was perfect timing to discover this Zillow Gone Wild listing — a secluded den in the middle of the woods in Pennsylvania, tempting me to hibernate. Designed and built by Robert McElroy, recognized as a pioneer of contemporary design from the 1950’s through 70’s, as his own family home, the house’s most distinctive feature is the extraordinary woodwork throughout. From the kitchen cabinets to the art studio and even the bathtub, woodworker Horace Hartshaw crafted every wooden surface in the home. This library with its stunning spiral staircase is definitely luring me to pick a good book. It can be your haven for under $2,000,000. Word to the wise: I’d make sure to ask about the heating bills!

The Santa Barbara Association of Realtors marked this month of gratitude by hosting a gathering for all of the volunteers who have served on their multitude of committees this year. The SBAOR committees make suggestions to the board of directors and strengthen the goals of the association in the community. Held right on the beach at sunset at the Santa Barbara Yacht Club, the event truly couldn’t have been a more gorgeous setting to remind us all why we love calling this place home. Thank you, fellow committee members! Thank you, association staff!



TODAY’S FEATURED OPEN HOUSE:

From the palm trees in the front yard to the fireplace in the corner of the back garden, 654 La Roda Avenue is a bright four-bedroom, two-bathroom home designed for seamless indoor-outdoor living. Hidden behind a private fence near the More Mesa Bluffs, this tropical hideaway captures the spirit of coastal living. But the delights aren’t only on the outside. Designer touches abound throughout the interior like a blue-tiled backsplash in the kitchen and a gorgeous all glass shower enclosure in the primary suite. Presented by Nancy Kogevinas, this gem is open today from 1-3 p.m.



THIS WEEK’S COVER HOME:

Described as a glass tent by Time Magazine in 1951, The Erving House is a magnificent midcentury modern home in the heart of Montecito. This stunning architectural masterpiece, both inside and out, is nestled on 2.7 acres at 650 San Ysidro Road, and offered by The Ebbin Group. Designed in 1950 by renowned architect Lutah Maria Riggs during her iconic modernist phase, and complemented by artful grounds designed by legendary landscape architect Thomas Church, this one-of-a-kind home is listed at $16,975,000.



